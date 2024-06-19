Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Raoul Maitra Sells 1,030 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) insider Raoul Maitra sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $99,199.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,211.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $100.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,105.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,049,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,029,422,000 after buying an additional 932,717 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Bain Capital Public Equity LP purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $6,376,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Recommended Stories

