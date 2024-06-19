TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Senior Officer Blain Mitchell Van Melle Sells 10,000 Shares

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$96,700.00.

Blain Mitchell Van Melle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 20,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.75, for a total value of C$194,958.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 8 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$69.60.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TSE:TA opened at C$9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.87. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of C$8.22 and a 12-month high of C$13.97.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

TransAlta ( TSE:TA ) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$947.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 19.39%. Research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.8411458 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.28.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

