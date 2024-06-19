Edward H. Myles Sells 9,458 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $84,932.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SRRK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 138,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 11.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.