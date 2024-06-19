Blake Russell Sells 523 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) EVP Blake Russell sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,968.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,707.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blake Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Blake Russell sold 433 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,497.19.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $151.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.83.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NXST. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

