WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Purchases 36,736 Shares

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 36,736 shares of WAM Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.45 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$53,340.67 ($35,324.95).
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 24,748 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.45 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$35,934.10 ($23,797.41).
- On Friday, June 7th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 28,901 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.45 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$41,906.45 ($27,752.62).
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 70,000 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of A$114,100.00 ($75,562.91).
The company has a quick ratio of 30.93, a current ratio of 30.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.
