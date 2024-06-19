SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Nancy Fares Sells 8,850 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Fares sold 8,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $70,534.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $79.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKYT. Craig Hallum cut their target price on SkyWater Technology from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 622.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

