Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 8,251 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $82,757.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,264,839 shares in the company, valued at $32,746,335.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Price Performance

HGTY stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Research analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

Hagerty Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hagerty by 314.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Hagerty by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.