Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 8,251 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $82,757.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,264,839 shares in the company, valued at $32,746,335.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hagerty Price Performance
HGTY stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Research analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
