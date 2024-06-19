Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Katharine A. Keenan Sells 4,508 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,266.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BXMT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,747,000. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,074,000 after buying an additional 686,881 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,141,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,578,000 after buying an additional 669,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,169,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 528,950 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

