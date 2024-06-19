Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Katharine A. Keenan Sells 4,508 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,266.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on BXMT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,747,000. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,074,000 after buying an additional 686,881 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,141,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,578,000 after buying an additional 669,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,169,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 528,950 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Mortgage Trust
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.