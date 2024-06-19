Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Trex during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

TREX opened at $84.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.59 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.47.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

