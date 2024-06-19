Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 238.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,348 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 9,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $117,267.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,998.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 9,871 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $117,267.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,998.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $475,750,798.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,812,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,572,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,563,332 shares of company stock valued at $683,727,511. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCCS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.38, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. Analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

