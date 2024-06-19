Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Universal Health Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.43.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $190.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.33. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $191.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

