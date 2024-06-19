Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Boston Properties by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BXP. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.49.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.