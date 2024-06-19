Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.65 Million in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.20% of Hibbett as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Hibbett in the third quarter valued at about $2,861,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett by 99.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,313 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hibbett in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hibbett during the third quarter valued at $1,685,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Hibbett by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 35,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $87.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average of $75.39.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.79.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

