Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 55,901 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,901 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,092,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,831,000 after buying an additional 69,864 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Ambarella by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $65,543,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,727,000 after purchasing an additional 104,072 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $10,364,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Trading Down 1.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ambarella stock opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $85.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

