Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Tobam increased its position in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Graco Stock Up 0.1 %

GGG stock opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.22. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.