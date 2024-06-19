PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,804,000 after purchasing an additional 550,355 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 39,082 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, YCG LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.75.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $110.75 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $201.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

