PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 692 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Charter Communications by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications stock opened at $277.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.18 and a 200-day moving average of $309.74. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

