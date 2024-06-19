Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $11,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 830.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,974,000 after acquiring an additional 458,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 888.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 269,744 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $83,588,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $446.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.14. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

