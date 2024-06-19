78,000 Shares in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,947,000 after purchasing an additional 148,355 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 291,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Cactus by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 127,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 960,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,733 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at $94,507.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,507.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,038,206.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,415,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 602,059 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,949. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

