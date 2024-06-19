American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Update

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 236,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of American Resources in a research note on Friday, May 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

American Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:AREC opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The company has a market cap of $66.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.30. American Resources has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 978.72% and a negative net margin of 179.75%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Resources

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Resources stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

See Also

