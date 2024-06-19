Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Update

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 739,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Arvinas by 27.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arvinas by 18.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 66,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,613,000 after purchasing an additional 466,667 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,048,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

