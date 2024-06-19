Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Up 7.4% in May

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 46,100 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.10.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($15.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. Its product candidates include AJ201, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

