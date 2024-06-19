Short Interest in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expands By 5.3%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,180,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 34,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Nancy J. Hutson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,898.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,898.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,134.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 103,601 shares of company stock valued at $596,338 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

