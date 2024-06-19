Short Interest in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Rises By 5.4%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,630,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 15,780,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 24.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3,013.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 37,277 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 803,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 145,594 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.99.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. On average, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

