bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,120,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 31,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

bluebird bio Stock Down 4.4 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $4,347,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,081 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.81.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

