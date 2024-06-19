Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Short Interest Update

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,300 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 718,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BANR shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Banner Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ BANR opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Banner has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $55.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.67 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.92%.

Institutional Trading of Banner

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,370,000 after buying an additional 456,868 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $12,097,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 2,700.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 221,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 213,342 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $8,293,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,931,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

