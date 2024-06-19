Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Down 5.3% in May

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ATXS stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $493.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.79. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

