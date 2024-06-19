EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $119.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ENPH. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.68.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

