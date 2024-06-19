SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.1 %

KJAN opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $407.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

