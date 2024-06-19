ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,624,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,677,000 after acquiring an additional 180,093 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,658,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,405,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,170,000 after acquiring an additional 537,431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,243,000 after acquiring an additional 79,746 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,508,000 after acquiring an additional 129,493 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average of $74.73.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

