Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.6% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $184.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $589.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

