3,982 Shares in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Bought by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 67,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66.

About First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.