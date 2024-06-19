Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 223,000 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of ExlService worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ExlService by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $367,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,280.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $367,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,280.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,586,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,338,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,837 shares of company stock worth $3,469,418 in the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

