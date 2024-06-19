Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Short Interest Up 9.0% in May

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %

DFS stock opened at $126.95 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

