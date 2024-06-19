Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 15,219 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of Lear worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lear by 131.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lear by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.78.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LEA stock opened at $114.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average of $134.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.43 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.