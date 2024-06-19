Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $5.41 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

