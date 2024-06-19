Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $5.59 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,484 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 40,601 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,383 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,115 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LUV opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

