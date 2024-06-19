Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,222,000 after buying an additional 222,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,278,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,843,000 after buying an additional 88,488 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after buying an additional 1,326,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,344,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after buying an additional 69,409 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
CarMax Stock Down 0.3 %
KMX opened at $71.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.74.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
CarMax Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
