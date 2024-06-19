PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,442 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,353 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

