PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

