PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 20,371 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.82%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

