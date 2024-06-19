SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Stock Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 510,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,823,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 448,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 434,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,646 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 604.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 302,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after acquiring an additional 259,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 275,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $65.36.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

