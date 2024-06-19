EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 19,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,533,000 after purchasing an additional 81,386 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 789.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.35.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $170.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.73. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

