PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,532 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CLF. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

