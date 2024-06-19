PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,228 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,358,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,106,000 after buying an additional 341,566 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SONY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.15. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $100.88.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

