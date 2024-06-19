nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in nVent Electric by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE NVT opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.