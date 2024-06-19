PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LECO. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ LECO opened at $184.94 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.53 and a 200-day moving average of $226.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.