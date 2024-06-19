Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Up 8.5% in May

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 336,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Bancolombia by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 13,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 4.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.898 dividend. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

