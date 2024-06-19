Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Update

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the May 15th total of 598,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 335,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Federal Signal Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal stock opened at $85.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.99. Federal Signal has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.57.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

