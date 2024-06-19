Insider Selling: Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.25, for a total value of C$190,750.00.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:PAAS opened at C$27.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$16.50 and a 52-week high of C$31.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$35.25 to C$35.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

